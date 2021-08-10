Still technically a rookie in the 1969-70 season, Mr. Esposito had a year for the ages, as he earned the nickname “Tony O” by posting a rookie record of 15 shutouts in a season. He also led goaltenders in victories with 38, won the Calder trophy as Rookie of the Year and the first of three Vezina trophies, given to the goalie of the year, and he finished second in Most Valuable Player voting to Boston’s Bobby Orr.