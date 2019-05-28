Tony Horwitz, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and foreign correspondent who wrote acclaimed nonfiction books that explored the Confederate cultural legacy in the South, the travels of Capt. James Cook and the author’s own comical and sometimes harrowing misadventures in Australia and the Middle East, died May 27 in Washington. He was 60.

He collapsed and died while walking near his brother’s home in the District, said his wife, Geraldine Brooks, a Pulitzer-winning novelist. An autopsy has not been completed, but his wife said an attending physician at a hospital cited cardiac arrest.

Mr. Horwitz, had written for the New Yorker and the Wall Street Journal, where he won the Pulitzer Prize in 1995 for stories about low-paying jobs in Southern chicken-packing plants.

A resident of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., he was visiting his hometown of Washington while on tour to promote his latest book, “Spying on the South,” which retraces the 19th-century travels of landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted.

Known for his rollicking first-person accounts, Mr. Horwitz hitchhiked across the Australian outback for his first book, “One for the Road” (1987) and sailed aboard an 18th-century sailing ship in “Blue Latitudes” (2002) to recreate Cook’s voyages throughout the Pacific.

Another of Mr. Horwitz’s books, the best-selling “Confederates in the Attic” (1998), featured his profiles of Civil War reenactors and examined the lingering fascination with the Civil War in the former states of the Confederacy — how, in his words, “poisonous and polarized memory of the past could become.”



Tony Horwitz. (Randi Baird/Randi Baird)

Washington Post book critic Jonathan Yardley praised “Confederates in the Attic” as “hilariously funny at times, poignant and sad at others.” Several Southern heritage groups sought to have the book banned from schools and colleges because of what they deemed an unsympathetic picture of the region.

Mr. Horwitz’s other books included “Midnight Rising” (2011) about John Brown, whose efforts to organize a slave rebellion helped ignite the Civil War, and “Baghdad Without a Map” (1991), which drew on his experiences covering conflicts in Middle East.

He described his books as “participatory history,” telling USA Today, “I like to get my hands dirty.”

Anthony Lander Horwitz was born June 9, 1958, in Washington. His father was a neurosurgeon, and his mother was an editor and the author of children’s books.

He graduated from the private Sidwell Friends School in the District and was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Brown University. He worked briefly as a labor organizer in Mississippi before receiving a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University in 1983.

He worked at the Sydney Morning Herald in Australia, his wife’s native country, before joining the Journal as a foreign correspondent in 1987.

This is a developing story. A complete obituary will follow.