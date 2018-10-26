Tony Joe White, the country bluesman and hit songwriter behind successes such as “Polk Salad Annie” and “Rainy Night in Georgia,” died Oct. 24 in Nashville. He was 75.

A statement from the record label Yep Roc Music Group said Mr. White’s family confirmed the musician’s death but did not provide a cause. Yep Roc released his last album — “Bad Mouthin’,” a collection of blues classics — in September.

Mr. White had a hit in 1969 with “Polk Salad Annie,” and his songs were covered by Elvis Presley, Hank Williams Jr., Tina Turner, Ray Charles and Waylon Jennings.

In his five decades as a singer-songwriter, Mr. White was best known for his swamp-rock style mixing blues, country and rock-and-roll, which earned him the nickname the Swamp Fox, especially with his fans overseas. With his deep growling voice, his song about the Southern greens was not an immediate hit, but months after its release it became a pop hit.

Mr. White told the Associated Press in 2006 that in the late 1960s many people thought he was singing about something else. “Back then, people thought polk salad was grass,” he said. “They’d bring me bags of grass backstage and say, ‘Hey, we brought you a little polk.’ ”

Presley often covered the song in the 1970s and performed it with relish, waving his arms over his head and dancing throughout the song. He would later record more of Mr. White’s songs, including “I’ve Got a Thing About You Baby.”

Mr. White was born July 23, 1943, and grew up on a cotton farm in Goodwill, La., about 20 miles west of the Mississippi River. He became infatuated with the hypnotic sound of Lightnin’ Hopkins and often cited “Ode to Billie Joe” by Bobbie Gentry as his inspiration for songwriting.

After the success of “Polk Salad Annie,” R&B artist Brook Benton had a hit in 1970 with White’s song “Rainy Night in Georgia,” which also became a song often covered by other artists.

Jennings and Mr. White also wrote “Trouble Man,” which Jennings recorded in 1989. Mr. White worked with Turner on her “Foreign Affair” album in 1989, contributing four songs and playing guitar and harmonica.

Mr. White said in 2006 that Turner was taken aback when they first met.

“She turned around and looked at me and started hysterically laughing and couldn’t get her breath,” he recalled. “She was doubling over, and I thought, ‘Are my pants unzipped or something?’ Finally she got her breath and came over to me and gave me a big hug and said: ‘I’m sorry, man. Ever since ‘Polk Salad Annie’ I always thought you were a black man.’ ”

Turner recorded his song “Steamy Windows,” which was later recorded by John Anderson and Kenny Chesney.

Information about survivors was not immediately available.