Mr. Trabert, who was also a talented basketball player, brought a powerful athleticism to tennis during an era when players used wooden rackets, and all major tournaments were restricted to amateurs. He was the world’s top-ranked men’s amateur player in 1953 and 1955.

He grew up in Cincinnati, where one of his early mentors was Bill Talbert, a future Hall of Fame player who was 12 years his senior. In 1950, when Mr. Trabert was 19, he traveled with Talbert to Europe, where they won the men’s doubles titles in the French championships (later called the French Open), Mr. Trabert’s first victory in a major tournament.

AD

AD

After serving a two-year hitch in the Navy, Mr. Trabert resumed his tennis career in 1953, emerging as the sport’s dominant player, winning either singles or doubles titles at all four major tournaments — Wimbledon and the U.S., French and Australian championships.

Mr. Trabert scored a dramatic win in the 1953 U.S. National Championship at Forest Hills in New York City. (The event was later renamed the U.S. Open after professional players were allowed in 1968.) As he sailed through the tournament without losing a set, Mr. Trabert reached the men’s final against top-ranked Vic Seixas — by then his doubles partner — who had won the Wimbledon title earlier in the summer.

Mr. Trabert pulled off “as stunning a final-round reversal as Forest Hills has seen in many years,” New York Times tennis reporter Allison Danzig wrote.

AD

AD

“In his powerful serving and deadly play in the forecourt and in his speed in bringing off one amazing recovery after another for spectacular winners, Trabert was a foe for the best to reckon with. But his ground strokes were what broke Seixas’ resistance and turned the match into something of a rout in the second set. The Wimbledon champion was harried at every turn, driven to the far corners and tied in knots as he tried to get his racquet on the ball at the net.”

By the end of the match, Mr. Trabert had established himself as the world’s top player, defeating Seixas in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

Powerfully built, at 6 feet and 185 pounds, Mr. Trabert won many points off his strong serve, but his game had no weakness. He could stay at the baseline and keep his opponent on the run with long rallies, or he could drive to the net, using remarkable footwork and reactions for quick volleys and passing shots. He was equally adept with his forehand and backhand.

AD

AD

The next year, Mr. Trabert won the French championships on clay surface at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, proving he could win on grass, clay or hard courts.

In 1955 he had one of the greatest years of any tennis player in history. In January he lost in the semifinals of the Australian championship to eventual winner Ken Rosewall, but for the rest of the year Mr. Trabert was nearly unbeatable.

After winning the French men’s singles and doubles titles, he was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, then claimed the Wimbledon championship in straight sets over Kurt Nielsen of Denmark. At the U.S. Nationals, he swept through the field without losing a set and met faced Rosewall in the finals. Rosewall got off to a quick start, but Mr. Trabert battled back on a slippery grass court, taking the first set, 9-7. He then overpowered Rosewall in the next two sets, 6-3 and 6-3, to win the U.S. title and exact revenge for his earlier loss in Australia. As he had at Wimbledon, Mr. Trabert did not lose a single set in seven rounds of play.

AD

AD

Besides winning three of the four major tournaments of what came to be called the Grand Slam, Mr. Trabert won 106 of 113 matches in 1955. Because he was an amateur, he received no prize money. (His victory at Wimbledon entitled him to a gift certificate for 10 pounds worth of tennis equipment.)

At the end of the year, Mr. Trabert signed a contract for $75,000 to join a professional tour with Jack Kramer, Pancho Gonzales and others. They barnstormed around the United States and other countries, playing in a different city every night. He retired from competition in 1963.

Marion Anthony Trabert was born Aug. 16, 1930, in Cincinnati. His father worked for General Electric, and his mother was a homemaker.

AD

The family lived near a public park, where young Tony began playing tennis at 6.

“There was something fascinating about it — just what it is I don’t think I can answer to this day,” he told Sports Illustrated in 1955.

AD

By the time he was 11 he was winning tournaments against older players, and he was the Ohio state high school champion three years in a row. At the University of Cincinnati, he won a national tennis championship and also was a starting guard on the basketball team. He left college in 1951 to serve two years in the Navy.

He was working as a business executive in Los Angeles in the early 1970s when he sent an audition tape to CBS and was hired as a tennis analyst. He spent more than 20 years teamed with announcer Pat Summerall.

AD

He covered tennis during the era of such brash players as John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors, and he lamented some of the changes in the game.

“I’m tickled to death for the current generation of players and all the money they get,” Mr. Trabert said in a 1991 teleconference call with reporters. “But I don’t like to hear them whining and moaning.”

AD

One major difference he noted was how the modern, oversized tennis racket, made of lightweight materials, affected the game. The smaller, wooden racket he had used in the 1950s put greater emphasis on shot placement and precision, creating perhaps a more elegant and dramatic style of play.

“The big (racket) head has transformed tennis into strictly a power game,” Mr. Trabert said in 1991. “There are very few players with finesse. It’s less fun to watch. People like to see some rallies. They don’t like to see one serve or one volley. I guess you call that progress.”

AD

Mr. Trabert spent more than 30 years as a broadcaster for CBS and for Australian television networks, covering tennis, golf and other sports. From 1976 to 1980 he was captain of the U.S. Davis Cup tennis teams, leading players in international team competitions. He was inducted in 1970 into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I., and later spent 10 years as the Hall of Fame’s president, retiring in 2011.

AD

His marriage to Shauna Woods ended in divorce. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, the former Vicki Valenti; two children from his first marriage; three stepchildren; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In 1952, when Mr. Trabert was serving in the Navy aboard an aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean, he was given leave to compete in the French championships. He later asked for leave to play at Wimbledon.

AD

“The Navy department sent a message to the captain that it was okay for me to go play at Wimbledon, but the captain turned me down,” he told the Florida Times-Union last year.

“I was on the bridge and the captain said, ‘I guess you’re mad at me.’ He had already made admiral. ‘I said, ‘No sir.’ Who was I, as just a seaman, to be mad at an admiral? ‘Nothing to do with you,’ he told me. ‘I just wanted to let them know who was in charge of this ship.’ ”

AD

The next year, when Mr. Trabert was no longer in the Navy, he heard from the admiral again, asking for tickets to Wimbledon.

“I couldn’t help him,” Mr. Trabert said.