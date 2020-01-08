Ferrera and others in the entertainment industry, including singer and actress Vanessa Williams, mourned his death on social media.

AD

“His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him,” Williams tweeted.

AD

Horta’s family said in a statement that “Silvio touched the lives of millions,” but he had an ongoing struggle with addiction and depression.

“Through it all, he always found a way to turn his struggle into laughter,” “ the statement said. ”He was a kind and beautiful man. He may be gone but his light will shine on.”

A service will be held in Miami, and a memorial services is planned for Los Angeles.