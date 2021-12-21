Before running for elective office, he had been sports editor of the Winchester Star, sports marketing director at the University of Maryland — his alma mater — and an executive for the Chicago White Sox, and he often spoke of politics as a second career in which he was free to do things his own way.
“I told it exactly the way it was, and I gave it my best shot,” Mr. Potts said a week before the 2005 election for governor, a rare admission of failure even before voters cast their ballots.
Mr. Potts had little patience for fellow Republicans’ increasing reliance on social wedge issues — “God, gays and guns,” in the vernacular of the time — when he thought they ought to focus on transportation and education.
After he launched his independent candidacy against Republican Jerry Kilgore and Democrat Tim Kaine, the eventual winner, many of his Republican colleagues in Richmond dubbed him a traitor and moved to strip him of his Education and Health Committee chairmanship.
The move failed, however, when one Republican senator, Fred Quayle, voted to protect Mr. Potts’s position, saying he couldn’t punish a good friend like that.
Some conservatives demanded Mr. Potts resign his Senate seat, to which Mr. Potts replied: “Never . . . I’m not going to let anybody run me out of the Republican Party. I was a Republican before those guys were born.”
But he did end up departing his party, though he liked to phrase his move differently: “I didn’t leave the Republican Party. It left me.”
He loved feeling liberated from the party line: “I have all the shackles off,” he told The Washington Post. “I can say what’s in my heart.”
He positioned himself as a truthteller, leveling with voters about the need to raise taxes by $2 billion a year to deal with Virginia’s transportation woes.
“If you’re looking for a free lunch, I’m not your guy,” he said at a gubernatorial candidates forum. “Solving the transportation crisis without new money is impossible. Impossible.”
Mr. Potts began that campaign believing there were enough moderates in Virginia to stand up against the Republicans’ swing to the right, but he ended up winning only 2 percent of the vote, and he realized well before Election Day that he had badly underestimated voters’ partisan passions.
Fellow politicians, reporters and his hometown voters tended to appreciate his spunky sense of humor. In his 2005 campaign, he devoted one of his main TV spots to scenes of Virginians banging on pots and chanting “We want Potts.” He believed politics was as much about engendering good feelings as it was about policy and partisanship.
But his message did not resonate with voters, even as he barnstormed the commonwealth in a white Cadillac, telling tales from his colorful past.
“When my mother was pregnant with me, my dad put her in the car and drove her to Richmond,” Mr. Potts said in a campaign speech. “They asked my dad why he did that, and he said, ‘Because my son’s going to be governor someday.’ ”
Mr. Potts loved regaling anyone who would listen with homespun stories — of his father’s rise from poverty, his elementary school teacher who accidentally humiliated him by leaving on her desk a document describing his destitute home, and the high school prank that got him in trouble with the police for burning a cornfield outside a rival school.
Harry Russell Potts Jr. was born March 4, 1939, in Richmond. His father worked a variety of jobs, including selling concessions at a local ballpark, and his mother worked in a cannery.
Mr. Potts grew up in Winchester and took a paper route at age 8 and added milk deliveries by the time he was 10. Despite his scrawny, 135-pound frame, he played football in high school. He worked his way through the University of Maryland, where he earned a degree in journalism in 1964.
After college, he came home to Winchester and worked as sports editor for the Winchester Star. Newspapering was a lifelong love, his wife said, adding that she will bury him with a print newspaper.
In 1970, he became Maryland’s first sports marketing director, then joined Southern Methodist University in Dallas as athletic director in 1978 before moving in 1982 to be vice president for marketing with the Chicago White Sox.
In 1985, he returned to Winchester to launch a sports and entertainment marketing company and a second career in politics.
After he was elected to the state Senate in 1991, Mr. Potts, a devoted baseball fan, combined his political post and marketing skills to lobby for Major League Baseball’s return to the Washington area after what would eventually be 33 years without a franchise.
He proposed to build a domed stadium in Alexandria to be financed through a state sports lottery whose winners could buy then-unobtainable season tickets to Washington Redskins football games.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, the former Emily Strite of Winchester; three daughters, Kristi Potts, Katie Driscoll and Kelly Potts Marshburn; and four grandchildren.
Although elected as an antiabortion, tax-cutting Republican, Mr. Potts broke with fellow conservatives on both fronts.
He sided with Gov. Mark R. Warner’s (D) proposal to hike taxes by $1.4 billion to pay for school and public safety initiatives. That won Mr. Potts praise from the Virginia Education Association, but the teachers union nonetheless supported Kaine for governor in 2005, arguing that an independent could not win.
As chairman of the Senate Education and Health Committee, Mr. Potts killed antiabortion legislation supported by Republican leaders.
Mr. Potts said he opposed free access to abortions but saw his party’s efforts to add numerous restrictions as too rigid.
“I said no more, I’m outta here,” he said.
He always believed his long-shot bid for governor was the right thing to have done, if only to send voters a message that, as he put it: “There’s only one way in the world you ever throw your vote away. And that’s if you go behind that curtain and vote for the person who, in your heart, you know is not the best person for the job.”
