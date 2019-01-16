John C. “Jack” Bogle, a towering figure in finance who revolutionized American investment with his invention of the index fund, died Jan. 16 in Bryn Mawr, Pa. He was 89.

The announcement was made by the Vanguard Group, the $5 trillion mutual fund organization that he founded. No cause of death was reported.

“Jack Bogle made an impact on not only the entire investment industry, but more importantly, on the lives of countless individuals saving for their futures or their children’s futures,” said Vanguard chief executive Tim Buckley in a release accompanying the announcement.

Mr. Bogle was a contrarian who took on Wall Street and the investment community through his advocacy of the cost-efficient index fund, which was widely ridiculed by stock pickers but came to dominate the investing world.

The concept, which began as his senior thesis at Princeton University, was simple: a tiny percentage of stock-pickers can beat the Standard & Poor’s 500 over a long period of time. It is better, and cheaper, for investors to own a basket of stocks that mimic the S&P 500.

“Don’t look for the needle in the haystack,” Mr. Bogle said in one of his books, “The Little Book of Common Sense Investing.” “Just buy the haystack.”

A more comprehensive obituary is forthcoming.