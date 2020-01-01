Actress Susan Lynskey shares a moment with theater advocate Victor Shargai at the Helen Hayes Awards in 2012. (Kate Warren for The Washington Post)

Victor Shargai, an interior designer and a former stage actor who became an influential promoter of the live theater in Washington for 40 years as a board member of many theater and theater-advocacy groups, died Dec. 24 at his home in the District. He was 83.

The cause was a stroke and a brain tumor, said his husband, Craig Pascal.

As a longtime board member and chairman of TheatreWashington, a group that supports local theater, Mr. Shargai played a role in establishing the Helen Hayes Award to recognize excellence in Washington theater. He also served on the boards of the Washington Ballet, Studio Theatre, the Kennedy Center and Signature Theatre, among other organizations.

The native New Yorker arrived in Washington in the early 1960s, a time when the District was still considered a cultural backwater with only limited theatrical opportunities. That was a time when Washingtonians, asked if they went to the theater, would answer, “Oh, yeah, we go up to New York two or three times a year,” Mr. Shargai told Washington City Paper.

In naming him a Washingtonian of the Year in 1994, Washingtonian magazine wrote that Mr. Shargai “has served as a cheerleader, adviser, fundraiser, and prime mover” for countless theater groups.

Morris Victor Sharaga, who later changed his surname, was born in New York City on Oct. 2, 1936. In childhood and as a youth, he acted onstage and on radio, and also did costuming and scenic design.



Victor Shargai, board chairman of TheatreWashington, chats with Scott Tomlinson, development director for Arena Stage, in 2012. (Rebecca D'Angelo for The Washington Post)

He appeared onstage in England and also in New York, where he once complained about a young actress in a show he was rehearsing. “She sings too loud and she has horrific taste,” Washingtonian magazine quoted him as having said. The young actress was Barbra Streisand.

Mr. Shargai worked at W&J Sloane, the Washington furniture retailer, before opening his own interior design business in 1973 specializing in offices and residences. He retired from Victor Shargai and Associates about five years ago.

His life partner of 47 years, John Aniello Jr., died in 2006. Survivors include his husband, Craig Pascal.