Lawmakers from around the state mourned Chafin’s death late Friday.
“I knew Ben as a lawmaker, an attorney, a banker, and a farmer raising beef cattle in Moccasin Valley, working the land just as generations of his family had done before him,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “He loved the outdoors, and he loved serving people even more.”
“He served to ensure that his region and community, and the people he loved, would never be forgotten,” Senate Republicans said in a statement.
Chafin is the first Virginia lawmaker to die from the virus.
