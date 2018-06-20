When Walter Bahr walked off the field in Brazil after the famous U.S. victory against England at the 1950 World Cup, he didn’t expect to become a soccer celebrity.

Known for many years as the father of two National Football League kickers, Mr. Bahr regained prominence in his own right when the Americans returned to soccer’s showcase in 1990 after a 40-year-absence.

Mr. Bahr, the last living player from that 1950 team, died June 18 in Boalsburg, Pa., at age 91, according to granddaughter Lindsey D. Bahr, a film writer for the Associated Press. The cause was complications from a broken hip.

“I say the older I get, the more famous I become,” Mr. Bahr told the AP in 2010. “I wasn’t famous for 50 years.”

The 1950 U.S. team, made up of soccer unknowns, pulled off a 1-0 victory against an English side that included Alf Ramsey and Tom Finney, who earned knighthoods.

Mr. Bahr was portrayed by Wes Bentley in the 2005 movie “The Game of Their Lives.”



English midfielder Thomas Finney, center, tries to head the ball between U.S. defenders Charlie Colombo, left, and Walter Bahr, right, in the 1950 World Cup game won by the United States, 1-0. (AFP/Getty Images)

“A true legend in soccer in the United States,” U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro said of Mr. Bahr. “His contribution to one of the most iconic moments in U.S. soccer history was only part of a lifetime of selfless contributions to the game. As a coach, a mentor, a friend and a colleague, Walter touched the lives of so many people in our sport, ensuring a legacy that will last for generations.”

Quick with a story, a laugh and a smile, Mr. Bahr started all three U.S. matches at the 1950 World Cup. A defender who scored one goal in 19 international appearances, Mr. Bahr made his international debut in a World Cup qualifier against Cuba in 1949, joining a national team that had lost its seven previous international matches by a combined score of 45-2. The Americans tied Cuba, 1-1, in his debut, lost to Mexico, then beat Cuba as Mr. Bahr scored and the U.S. team earned a trip to the 1950 World Cup in Brazil.

The United States wasted a late lead against Spain in its opener and lost, 3-1. England was coming off a win over Chile.

“We knew we weren’t in the same class as the English team,” Mr. Bahr said. “But anybody worth their salt when they go out onto the field, they always think there’s some possibility that something can happen, that they could steal a victory.”

In the match on June 29, 1950, Mr. Bahr collected a throw-in from Ed McIlvenny and took a shot from about 25 yards that Joe Gaetjens deflected past goalkeeper Bert Williams with a diving header late in the first half. U.S. goalkeeper Frank Borghi made some spectacular saves that preserved the Americans’ lead.

“As much as we were very thrilled and pleased to win the game, most of us felt the same way: ‘How’s that English club going to go back home and face their fans?’ ” Mr. Bahr said. “It was a lot easier for us to explain the victory than for them to go back and explain that defeat.”

Walter Alfred Bahr was born April 1, 1927, in Philadelphia. He was a graduate of Temple University in his home town and was a member of the 1948 U.S. Olympic team. He won American Soccer League titles with the Philadelphia Nationals in 1950, ’51, ’53 and ’55 and with Uhrik Truckers in 1956.

Mr. Bahr coached the Philadelphia Spartans from 1958 to 1963 and the Philadelphia Ukrainians from 1964 to 1969, then became Temple’s coach from 1970 to 1973. He coached Penn State to 12 NCAA tournament appearances from 1974 to 1988, leading the Nittany Lions to the semifinals in 1979, when he was United Soccer Coaches College Coach of the Year. He was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame with the entire 1950 team in 1976.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, the former Davies Uhler; a daughter, Davies Ann Desiderio, and sons Matt Bahr, Chris Bahr and Casey Bahr. All three sons played in the North American Soccer League. As kickers in the NFL, Matt Bahr and Chris Bahr each played on two Super Bowl champions.