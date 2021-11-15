Mr. Smith’s publishing deals were widely publicized in Britain, as was his tumultuous personal life; some of his children and stepchildren said he neglected and abandoned them. “I can be hard. I don’t want to be, but I don’t like being hurt,” he said in a 2015 interview with the Sunday Times of London. “They were important to me at one point, make no mistake — very important — but not now. It’s sadder for them than it is for me, because they’re not getting any more money.”