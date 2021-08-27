Mr. Boarman grew up in Prince George’s County, Md., and directly out of high school became an apprentice with the International Typographical Union.
He joined the Government Printing Office, now known as the Government Publishing Office, as a proofreader in 1974. He later operated a linotype, a machine used to set type and print newspapers and magazines.
Mr. Boarman was elected president of his local branch of the Columbia Typographical Union at 30, rising through the ranks of union leadership before becoming the president of the Printing, Publishing and Media Workers Sector of the Communications Workers of America in 1989.
As the union leader, he served as chair of the organization’s $1 billion negotiated pension plan and oversaw bargaining and community organizing throughout the printing industry.
In 2010, Mr. Boarman was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve as the public printer, the head of the Government Printing Office, which oversees the printing of government documents.
After retiring from the GPO, Mr. Boarman was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to the Maryland Commission on Judicial Disabilities, which investigates complaints against Maryland judges. He also served on the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections. He was a resident of Severna Park, Md.
William Joseph Boarman was born in Washington on June 30, 1946, and grew up in Hyattsville, where he was a 1964 graduate of Northwestern High School.
Mr. Boarman was married to Mary Frances Vandegrift from 1976 until her death in 2008. In addition to McNamara, his partner of 10 years, survivors include two children; three brothers; and a sister.
— The Baltimore Sun
