He helped engineer a 1977 joint operating agreement with the Cincinnati Post in which the Enquirer took over circulation and other business operations of the E.W. Scripps Co.-owned rival daily. The Post published until the end of 2007, when the agreement expired.

Mr. Keating served on the board of the Associated Press for 25 years, chairing the global news organization from 1987 to 1992. He also held executive positions in the Gannett Co., where he served as general counsel, a regional newspaper president, and helped put together the joint operating agreement that in the late 1980s combined the business operations of Detroit’s two competing daily newspapers, Gannett’s News and Knight-Ridder’s Free Press.

William John Keating was born March 30, 1927. After Navy service at the end of World War II, he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a law degree, both from the University of Cincinnati in 1950. He was captain of the university’s swimming team.

Fresh out of law school, he went door-to-door visiting big law firms and urged them to send cases they didn’t want his way. He was a founding partner of what became a major Cincinnati law firm, now called Keating, Muething & Klekamp; served as an assistant Ohio attorney general; a municipal judge; and was elected Hamilton County common pleas judge in 1964 — as a Republican overcoming the Lyndon B. Johnson Democratic presidential landslide in that election.

Mr. Keating was a leading vote-getter in Cincinnati city council elections in 1967 and 1969. He ran for an open U.S. House seat in 1971 and won that year and in 1973 by landslide margins.

In 1974, he stunned Cincinnati’s political world by giving up his seat in midterm to respond to a request by Carl H. Lindner Jr., a law client and perhaps Cincinnati’s most powerful businessman, to run the newspaper that the tycoon had bought a few years earlier through one of his subsidiaries.

“I said, ‘I don’t know anything about newspapers except to be interviewed,’ ” Mr. Keating recounted in a 2005 oral history interview with an Associated Press archivist. “And so I did. I came back and just lived there. Trying to figure out how it worked.”

His first-year challenges included a newsprint shortage and a Teamsters strike that disrupted publication. He also worked through a printing technique transition to “cold type,” based on photographic printing that speeded up production and cut costs.

Circulation and profits grew. Gannett acquired the Enquirer and made Mr. Keating president of its Central group of newspapers. He served as executive vice president and general counsel for Gannett in 1985-86 and led the Detroit project as its chief executive from 1986 to 1990.

Survivors include his wife, the former Nancy Nenninger; six children; 28 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. A son died in 2017. His brother, Charles H. Keating Jr., who became a central figure in the 1980s savings and loan crisis and went to prison for fraud, died in 2014.

