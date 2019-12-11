Mr. Luce, who began his career as a musician and singer, had never attempted a play before director Charles Nelson Reilly asked him to write about Dickinson, as a theatrical vehicle for actress Julie Harris.

Then in his 40s, Mr. Luce had published only a few poems and song lyrics when Reilly happened to be at Sardi’s restaurant in New York, where he overheard two theatrical producers talking about finding a new project.

“What about Julie Harris as Emily Dickinson?” he asked. The producers, Mike Merrick and Don Gregory, were interested.

An early draft of Mr. Luce’s play included as many as 14 characters, but at the producers’ request, he eliminated all of them except Dickinson, the 19th-century poet who lived virtually all her life in Amherst, Mass.

“She was reclusive, an individualist of the highest order,” Mr. Luce wrote in an author’s note to “The Belle of Amherst.” “To interpolate other actors and actresses seemed unnecessary to me. I decided that Emily alone should tell her story.”

Dickinson lived with family members, never married and published virtually none of her almost 1,800 poems before her death in 1886. In the years since, her poetry has found an enduring place in American literature.

Mr. Luce studied her poems in high school and had committed many of them to memory before Reilly — an actor and director who was later known for his witty appearances on TV talk shows and game shows — asked him to write the play. For two years, Mr. Luce read biographies of Dickinson and studied her poetry and letters.

“During this study,” he wrote, “I took extensive notes, culled dramatically workable anecdotes, poems, and excerpts from Emily’s letters; catalogued them under subject headings; rearranged them in a chronological pattern; and interwove them in a conversational style, blending my own words as seamlessly as possible, and with the cadence and color of Emily’s words. Gradually, Emily’s story emerged, as if she were telling it herself.”

After early tryouts in Seattle, Boston and other cities, “The Belle of Amherst” opened on Broadway in April 1976. It was an immediate triumph and ran for four months. The play contained “sassy family tales, stingingly phrased regrets, reluctant candors [and] suppressed memories,” New York Times theater critic Walter Kerr wrote.

Harris won a Tony Award — her fifth — for a performance that Kerr called a “generous, spiny, proud, bemusedly defiant, subtly yielding evocation of Emily Dickinson’s mornings, twilights, and sometimes busy midnights.”

Harris reprised the role in a television production and toured the country with “The Belle of Amherst,” including an extended run at the Kennedy Center in Washington. She was alternately confiding and confrontational in delivering Mr. Luce’s lines, many of which flowed from Dickinson’s poems:

I’m Nobody! Who are you?

Are you — Nobody — too?

Then there’s a pair of us!

“One of my intentions was to show the normalcy of Emily,” Mr. Luce said in 1976. “Her strange ways look normal on a stage. It’s an arena big enough to accommodate that strangeness.”

Mr. Luce went on to compose one-person plays about writers Emily Brontë, Lillian Hellman, Isak Dinesen and Molière. Another play, alternately titled “Zelda” and “The Last Flapper,” recounted the life of Zelda Fitzgerald, a writer and the wife of author F. Scott Fitzgerald — and one of the most charismatic and tragic figures of the 1920s.

“When you’re writing these plays,” Mr. Luce told the Los Angeles Times in 1992, “you think about the character all the time, but with Zelda I even dreamed about her. There’s a kind of heroism about her. She was exciting, original, witty, talented, tormented — all the ingredients for the stage.”

Mr. Luce spent several years reworking his play about Barrymore before it made its Broadway debut in 1997, with Christopher Plummer in the title role. In the play, which Times theater critic Ben Brantley called “both fiendishly entertaining and blisteringly sad,” Mr. Luce presented the once-renowned John Barrymore as a drink-sodden shell of his former self, vainly hoping to return to Broadway in a Shakespearean role.

A box-office and critical success, the play “provided Christopher Plummer with the chance to create a portrait of riveting complexity and paradox that defies easy psychology,” Brantley wrote of Plummer’s Tony-winning performance, which he repeated on film in 2011.

William Aubert Luce was born Oct. 16, 1931, in Portland, Ore. His father sold cigars, and his mother was a Christian Science healing practitioner.

Mr. Luce was a musical prodigy on piano, performing Beethoven’s “Emperor” concerto with an orchestra when he was 9. He attended a conservatory in Boston and studied at two other colleges without obtaining a degree.

He accompanied his mother on her Christian Science healing missions and was a church organist in Oregon and Southern California, where he settled in the early 1950s, before eventually leaving the faith. In Los Angeles, he received encouragement from Charlotte Greenwood, a veteran musical-comedy performer on stage and screen, and her husband, composer Martin Broones.

Mr. Luce wrote songs for Greenwood and Doris Day and became a member of the Norman Luboff Choir and Ray Charles Singers — not the same Ray Charles as the popular soul singer — and often appeared on television.

His other plays included dramas about opera star Enrico Caruso, dancer Vaslav Nijinsky and fashion designer Coco Chanel. In 2000, Mr. Luce revisited Dickinson’s life for a musical play, “My Business Is to Love,” with vocal parts sung by soprano Renée Fleming. He also wrote librettos for several oratorios and an opera, “Gabriel’s Daughter,” by Henry Mollicone.

For many years, Mr. Luce lived near Mariposa, Calif., then later in the Oregon coastal town of Depoe Bay before moving to Arizona. His partner of 50 years, artist and furniture designer Ray Lewis, died in 2001.

“The Belle of Amherst” remains popular with theater companies around the world, and the role has been performed by Claire Bloom and Joely Richardson, among other actresses.

Scholars of literary and theatrical history sometimes chided Mr. Luce for taking liberties in his plays with certain factual elements about Dickinson’s and Barrymore’s lives.

“You can’t be slavish about literal facts,” he told the Miami Herald in 1996. “A theatrical presentation isn’t a library lecture. You put the facts up onstage, and then you dream with them. That’s drama.”

