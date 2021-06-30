Mr. Oldaker began his career in government before turning to private practice, specializing in election law. He was treasurer for the 1980 campaign of Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.) when he unsuccessfully challenged President Jimmy Carter for the Democratic nomination. He later advised then-Sen. Joe Biden during his short-lived 1988 presidential run and Gen. Wesley Clark when he made an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2004.
Over the years, Mr. Oldaker provided legal counsel on ethics and election law to numerous Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill, including Senate majority leaders Harry M. Reid (Nev.) and Tom Daschle (S.D.), Sen. Max Baucus (Mont.) and Rep. Charles B. Rangel (N.Y.).
One of his most high-profile roles came in 1989, when he defended Wright (D-Tex.), then House speaker, against accusations that he accepted illegal gifts and profited from book sales in violation of House rules. Mr. Oldaker argued that the charges against Wright, highlighted by a special counsel investigation instigated by the House Ethics Committee, were based on “a mischaracterization of facts” and a “retroactive writing of the rules.”
Wright eventually resigned from his leadership post.
Mr. Oldaker divided his practice between litigation and government relations, or lobbying. His clients included such prominent firms as Delta Air Lines, Xerox, the Philip Morris tobacco company and firms in the pharmaceutical, gambling and insurance industries. He also helped raise funds for numerous Democratic members of Congress.
William Clyde Oldaker was born May 8, 1941, in Evanston, Ill., and grew up largely in Iowa. His father was a lawyer, his mother a homemaker.
He received a bachelor’s in 1962 and a law degree in 1965, both from the University of Iowa.
Mr. Oldaker worked for the Federal Communications Commission before being named a special assistant to the chairman of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 1969. He was a lawyer for the EEOC in Denver from 1972 to 1975, when he joined the Federal Election Commission. He served as the FEC’s general counsel from 1977 to 1979.
He was a partner in the Washington offices of several major law firms, including Epstein, Becker & Green and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, and was a founding partner of Oldaker & Willison in 2016. He also helped launch the National Group, a lobbying firm.
Mr. Oldaker was on the boards of several banks and helped found WashingtonFirst Bank in 2004. (It was later purchased by Sandy Spring Bank.) He was also a founder and board member of Trustar Bank in the Washington area.
He had a home in Potomac, with a primary residence in Delray Beach, Fla. Survivors include his wife since 1984, Judy Thedford; their three sons, Guy Oldaker of Los Angeles, Charley Oldaker of Denver and Mickey Oldaker of Washington; and two sisters.
Read more Washington Post obituaries