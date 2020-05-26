His daughter Tamar Small said that there was no specific cause of death but that it was unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Small became chief the CBS Washington bureau in 1962 and built it into one of the most formidable newsrooms, in any medium, in the capital. Over the following years, he mentored dozens of journalists who went on to major careers as reporters and anchors.

He helped direct the network’s coverage of the major news stories of the era, including the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the passage of civil rights laws and the Watergate scandal of the early 1970s, which led to the resignation of President Richard M. Nixon.

Mr. Small never appeared on camera, but he had an intense, no-nonsense approach to the news that inspired legions of reporters, producers and directors on his staff.

It was a fiercely competitive environment, in which reporters sometimes competed against one another for stories and airtime.

“They said the stains on the carpets at NBC were coffee,” Chung said in a 2015 interview with the Archive of American Television. “The stains on the carpeting at CBS were blood.”

Mr. Small drove himself as hard as his staff. During the coverage of the Kennedy assassination in 1963, he did not leave the office for four days. He helped drive the network to cover the Watergate break-in, which was revealed by The Washington Post and gained additional national coverage when CBS devoted increasing attention to the scandal late in 1972.

“Bill Small was the most demanding boss I’ve ever worked for, but he brought out the best in me,” former CBS News anchor Bob Schieffer, who was hired by Mr. Small in 1969, said in an interview. “He said, ‘Get the story, and get more of it than anyone else.’ He was the backbone of that bureau.”

The team Mr. Small recruited or promoted to the Washington bureau reads like a who’s who of broadcast news: Rather covered the White House and Watergate, Roger Mudd was on Capitol Hill, Marvin Kalb was the diplomatic correspondent, Fred Graham covered the Supreme Court, Daniel Schorr did investigative reports and Eric Sevareid — a veteran of Edward R. Murrow’s radio news team from World War II — did commentary.

“His team at CBS is considered second only in the annals of broadcast news history to Edward R. Murrow and the ‘Murrow Boys,’ who invented the profession in World War II,” Michael Freedman, a former general manager of CBS Radio Network News and the current president of the National Press Club, said in a statement.

Others who passed through the Washington bureau included Moyers, Harry Reasoner, Ed Bradley, Bruce Morton and Bernard Shaw. Mr. Small also helped launch the careers of numerous women in TV news, including Stahl, Chung and Rita Braver. Susan Zirinsky, the current president of CBS News, was hired by Mr. Small when she was 20. In a statement, Zirinsky called her former boss a “hero to journalism.”

No fewer than half a dozen staffers at the Washington bureau — Mudd, Reasoner, Chung, Shaw, Schieffer and Rather — became news anchors at CBS or other networks. Others, including Bradley, Reasoner and Stahl, became correspondents for “60 Minutes.”

Mudd devoted a chapter to his onetime bureau chief in his 2009 book “The Place to Be: Washington, CBS, and the Glory Days of Television News.” He called Mr. Small “a sophisticated judge of journalistic horseflesh” who ran the bureau like “an independent duchy,” insulating it from interference from the corporate headquarters in New York.

With Walter Cronkite anchoring an expanded 30-minute evening news program — it was just 15 minutes until 1963 — and Mr. Small directing Washington coverage, CBS overtook NBC in the ratings.

“The CBS Washington bureau that Bill Small built,” Schieffer said, “had an enormous impact on the entire industry.”

In 1974, Mr. Small left Washington to become the network’s senior vice president for news in New York. He was widely expected to succeed Richard S. Salant as president of CBS News, but he was passed over when Salant retired in 1978. Mr. Small moved on a year later to lead the news division at NBC.

He hired several friends from CBS, including Mudd and Kalb, but he could not re-create the spirit of his old D.C. bureau at NBC. He reportedly clashed with NBC Chairman Grant Tinker and especially with the network’s anchor, David Brinkley, who departed for ABC.

“Even Small’s defenders at the network concede that he is a difficult man — ‘abrasive’ and blunt, and not adept at handling people — and that Brinkley did not like him,” The Post reported in 1981.

Mr. Small developed a dual-anchor format for NBC, with Tom Brokaw and Mudd, that didn’t work out, and in 1982 he abruptly left the network. He later spent two years as the head of the United Press International wire service before being fired in 1984.

Even some of Mr. Small’s most loyal troops acknowledged that he could be harsh and disparaging toward his staff.

“He rarely raised his voice,” Mudd wrote in his memoir about the Washington bureau, “and when he did speak, it was with such a directness, an economy of words, and a soft tone that you hardly knew that your head was being handed to you.”

William Jack Small was born Sept. 20, 1926, in Chicago. His father was a baker, his mother a teacher.

Mr. Small dropped out of high school to join the Army and served in the Pacific theater during World War II. He used the GI Bill to enter an interdisciplinary five-year social-sciences program at the University of Chicago. He received a master’s degree — without having a high school diploma or bachelor’s degree — in 1951.

He then worked at the Chicago radio station WLS, then moved to Louisville, where he was credited with making WHAS-TV one of the best local news stations in the country.

After working at NBC and UPI, Mr. Small stayed in New York, teaching at Fordham University. He helped create an MBA program in media management and, from 1992 to 1994, was a dean at Fordham’s Graduate School of Business. From 2000 to 2010, he chaired the news and documentary section of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the organization that presents Emmy Awards.

Mr. Small’s wife of 56 years, the former Gish Rubin, died in 2005. Survivors include two daughters, Tamar Small of Annandale, N.J., and Willa Kuh of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.; a sister; and six grandchildren.

During Mr. Small’s 12-year tenure in the Washington bureau, he battled CBS honchos in New York but, according to Douglas Brinkley’s biography of Cronkite, he got along well with the network’s star anchor. Soon after he joined CBS, Mr. Small learned that one way to stay on good terms with Cronkite was to placate the anchor’s mother.

“When the press does profiles on Walter, they often mention my age — they make me feel undateable,” she told him. “You make sure they leave my age out of it. Okay?”

