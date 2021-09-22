Mr. Garson was also a talented poker player who earned the nickname Evil Willie after beating Ben Affleck, among others, on Bravo’s “Celebrity Poker Showdown.” “I was in Ohio doing some work on John Kerry’s campaign, on a bus with a bunch of other actors, and almost every time we got off the bus, the first person fans would come over to talk to would be me — about poker,” he told Vanity Fair in 2005. “But maybe that’s just the heartland for you. Not a lot of people watching ‘Sex and the City’ there.”