His death was unexpected, said his wife, Susan Groom. “We believe it was a heart issue,” she added.

Mr. Groom had modest success as a novelist and nonfiction author before publishing “Forrest Gump” in 1986. The novel, about the life of a strapping Alabama youth with an IQ of 70 but with extraordinary gifts in mathematics and as a runner, sold about 30,000 copies at the time.

Then came the 1994 movie, directed by Robert Zemeckis, which was a huge box-office hit. As portrayed by Hanks — at least six inches shorter than the 6-foot-6, 240-pound protagonist of Mr. Groom’s novel — the character of Forrest Gump became lodged in the nation’s consciousness.

With his guileless, slow-witted charm, unerring decency and knack for being at the center history-making events, Forrest Gump became something of an accidental cinematic hero in an era of deepening cynicism. Offering chocolates to a stranger, Hanks drawls, in one of the film’s most memorable lines — altered from Mr. Groom’s original — “My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.”

Another memorable line, “Stupid is as stupid does,” was also not in Mr. Groom’s novel but was invented by screenwriter Eric Roth, who won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

In both the book and movie, Forrest Gump becomes an exceptionally fast runner by fleeing bullies. His speed leads to a football scholarship at the University of Alabama, where he is an all-American under coach Paul “Bear” Bryant and meets President John F. Kennedy in a bit of manipulated Hollywood wizardry.

Forrest then enters the Army, as Mr. Groom did himself, goes to Vietnam, heroically rescues several fellow soldiers, including a superior officer, and is awarded the Medal of Honor by President Lyndon B. Johnson. He has other unlikely encounters, including accidentally exposing the Watergate break-in, helping engineer a diplomatic breakthrough with China because of his skill at table tennis and running across the United States before reuniting with a woman he had been pining for since childhood.

“I may be a idiot, but most of the time, anyway, I tried to do the right thing,” Forrest says in Mr. Groom’s novel. “So whatever else has happened, I am figgerin this: I can always look back an say, at least I ain’t led no humdrum life.”

The film had box-office sales of almost $700 million, was nominated for 13 Academy Awards and won six: best picture, best director (Zemeckis), best actor (Hanks), best adapted screenplay (Roth), best visual effects and best film editing. Mr. Groom’s name was not mentioned during the Oscar ceremony or acceptance speeches.

Nonetheless, he was generally content with the movie, despite its deviations from his novel.

“They kept the character pretty much as I intended,” he told the New York Times in 1994. “As I see it, it’s a story about human dignity, and the fact that you don’t have to be smart or rich to maintain your dignity even when some pretty undignified things are happening all around you.”

When the novel was republished in conjunction with the movie, it sold more than 2 million copies. Mr. Groom said the idea for the character came from a story told by his father, who recalled a mentally disabled boy in Mobile, Ala., who could play the piano exquisitely.

“I thought that was a good idea for a character,” Mr. Groom told the Times. “By midnight the first chapter was already written.”

He finished the entire book in six weeks, writing the first-person tale in the voice of Forrest Gump, drawing on people Mr. Groom remembered from his youth. His literary mentor, author and editor Willie Morris, read the manuscript and said, “Don’t change a word.”

Winston Francis Groom Jr. was born March 23, 1943, in Washington. He grew up in Mobile, where his father was a lawyer, his mother an English teacher.

At the University of Alabama, Mr. Groom majored in English, edited the campus humor magazine and was a member of the Reserve Officer Training Corps. After graduating in 1965, he entered the Army and served as an infantry officer in Vietnam.

When he was discharged, he worked in a box factory in Alabama before a chance meeting with an editor led to a job as a reporter at the old Washington Star. He covered police and courts for several years before leaving the paper in 1976 to write a novel about his experiences in Vietnam.

That book, “Better Times Than These,” showing the Vietnam War from the point of view of a rifle company, received generally favorable reviews when it was published in 1978. In The Washington Post, author Nicholas Proffitt called it “one of the earlier, and better novels to come out of the war.”

In 1983, Mr. Groom published, with journalist Duncan Spencer, “Conversations With the Enemy,” a harrowing account of the experiences of Robert Garwood, a Marine Corps private first class who was the longest-held U.S. prisoner of war in Vietnam.

Captured in 1965, Garwood survived horrendous conditions, eating rats and snakes, enduring torture and watching fellow prisoners die or be killed. He was the last of almost 600 U.S. POWs to be set free, finally coming home in 1979 after almost 14 years in captivity.

Alone among captive service members, Garwood learned to speak fluent Vietnamese. He was used as an interpreter in prison camps and sometimes carried a gun, leading his fellow POWs to suspect that he may have been a turncoat. After his release, he was court-martialed on an array of charges, including “conversations with the enemy.”

He was convicted of collaboration and striking a fellow prisoner and received a dishonorable discharge, with a demotion in military rank.

“ ‘Conversations With the Enemy’ is a testament to everything dark, everything wondrous about human beings,” reviewer Webster Schott wrote in The Post. “We owe Duncan Spencer and Winston Groom our abiding gratitude for writing it.”

In 1995, after the success of the filmed version of “Forrest Gump,” Mr. Groom published a sequel, “Gump & Co.,” that was greeted with one of the most scathing reviews ever written by New York Times book critic Michiko Kakutani. Assuming a Gump-style vernacular, she wrote: “If I ain’t oversteppin’ my bounds, I wanna say that this new book ‘Gump and Co.’ is stupid. Well, stupid is as stupid writes. And that’s all I have to say about that.”

Mr. Groom wrote several other novels and published more than 20 books. In the latter half of his career, he focused heavily on nonfiction books about the Civil War, the War of 1812, World War I and World War II, plus an official history Alabama Crimson Tide football. A new book, “The Patriots,” about Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, is scheduled for release in November.

His marriages to Ruth Noble and Anne Bridges ended in divorce. Survivors include his wife of five years, Susan Helmsing Groom of Fairhope; a daughter from his second marriage, Carolina Groom; three stepchildren, Frederick Helmsing Jr., Guy Helmsing and Margaret Browning; and seven step-grandchildren.

When Mr. Groom sold the rights to “Forrest Gump” to the Paramount film studio, he received a fee of $350,000, plus 3 percent of net profits from the film. He and a lawyer questioned the studio’s accounting practices when the movie had grossed more than $600 million, but still somehow wasn’t technically showing a profit. He ultimately received an additional settlement, plus a payment of several million dollars for a “Forrest Gump” sequel, which was never made.

Mr. Groom said not a week went by when he wasn’t asked by strangers about “Forrest Gump,” many of them quoting the line “Life is like a box of chocolates.”

What he actually wrote in the novel was somehow more despairing and poignant: “Let me say this: bein a idiot is no box of chocolates. People laugh, lose patience, treat you shabby.”

“Why ... didn’t they use my line?” Mr. Groom said after the film was released. “Well, what do I know? Everywhere I go people send me chocolates. I hate chocolates!”