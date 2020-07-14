The Mandelas’ daughter came to international prominence in 1985, when the white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the African National Congress, in its fight against apartheid, the brutal system of racial discrimination enforced in South Africa at that time.
Zindzi Mandela read his letter rejecting the offer at a packed public meeting that was broadcast around the world.
Last year Ms. Mandela stirred controversy by calling for the return of the white-owned land to South Africa’s dispossessed black majority. “Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs,” she tweeted in June last year.
Zindziswa Mandela was born in the Soweto township of Johannesburg on Dec. 23, 1960. She was 3 when her father, who led the underground military arm of the ANC, was convicted of sabotage and conspiracy and sentenced to Robben Island prison.
She followed her mother, also an anti-apartheid activist, during her exile to a shack in the remote town of Brandfort. She published a volume of poetry, “Black as I Am” (1978), and graduated in 1985 from the University of Cape Town.
Her father was released from prison five years later and, in 1994, became first president of a post-apartheid South Africa.
A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.
Read more Washington Post obituaries