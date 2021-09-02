His politics took an unexpected turn in the late 1980s after a falling-out with Greece’s Socialist party, accusing it of promoting divisions rather than unity. In what he considered a gesture of national unity, he became a minister without a portfolio in the conservative New Democracy government of Prime Minister Constantine Mitsotakis from 1990 to 1992. His actions horrified his old friends and followers; Mercouri told a French journalist that Mr. Theodorakis had become “grotesque” and “pitiful.”