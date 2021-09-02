Mr. Theodorakis played a dominant role in Greece’s cultural and political life for more than half a century and, with a head of untamed curls even into his old age, remained one of its most instantly recognizable figures.
He was known outside Greece for the remarkable scope of his talent — a catalogue of more than 1,000 songs, film scores, symphonies, operas and other works — but he also was widely viewed in his homeland as the conscience of political resistance for periods of incarceration and exile.
His mark was seen on nearly every pivotal event in Greece of his era: joining the resistance against German occupiers in World War II; taking up arms with an underground militia during a civil war in the late 1940s; being jailed by Greece’s 1967-74 military junta; and calling for Greeks to stand up against their European Union partners and international lenders amid the nation’s crushing debt crisis.
Mr. Theodorakis collaborated with Greek-born director Costa-Gavras to write the score for the 1969 film “Z,” a riveting political thriller based on the 1963 slaying of Greek left-wing activist Grigoris Lambrakis. The movie won the Oscar for best foreign-language film, and Mr. Theodorakis’s exciting music, like a military march played on traditional Greek instruments, was a defining feature.
He was being held under house arrest when he wrote the music and managed to smuggle the composition to Costa-Gavras, who spent much of his career in France.
“Sometimes I would write them in invisible ink, a trick I’d learned during earlier prison stays,” Mr. Theodorakis told the Chicago Tribune in 1994. He added that his wife, Myrto Altinoglou, “had a dream about hollow buttons. So we made some for my little son’s coat, and hid music in them when Myrto took the boy to see a doctor in the village.”
He partnered again with Costa-Gavras for “State of Siege” (1972), a political thriller set in Latin America.
Mr. Theodorakis’s imprint on Greece was so strong that he was known mostly by just his first name — the shortened Mikis — like other members of Greece’s 20th century political and artistic pantheon, including opera diva Maria (Callas), actress and Socialist politician Melina (Mercouri) and Socialist party patriarch Andreas (Papandreou), who alternatively embraced and feuded with Mr. Theodorakis.
“It is impossible to reduce Mikis Theodorakis to one single field,” wrote Greek music historian Stephanie Merakos. “We must simultaneously take into account Theodorakis the citizen, Theodorakis the musician and Theodorakis the politician.”
A lifelong communist, he served two times in Parliament before stunning many of his followers in the late 1980s with his alliance with a conservative ruling party for his third stint in the legislature.
Later, he took on the mantle as one of Greece’s leading bashers of American policies, decrying the 2003 invasion of Iraq as the actions of “murderers” and spearheading Greek opposition to the U.S.-led NATO attacks on Serbia in 1999.
He also worked occasionally with Americans during his bursts of creative energy, including scoring director Sidney Lumet’s “Serpico” (1973), the police-whistleblower drama starring Al Pacino. He also collaborated with American-born expatriate director Jules Dassin, Mercouri’s husband, on the films “Phaedra” (1962) and “The Rehearsal” (1974), the latter about corruption of power in Greece.
As with those projects, the vast majority of Mr. Theodorakis’s body of work stayed under the umbrella of Greece’s history, culture, sounds and psyche. “Above all I wanted [Greeks] to sense this large music mural, to make it their own, to feel it flowing out of them,” he wrote in 1976.
Liturgical chants, folk rhythms
Michalis Theodorakis was born on July 29, 1925, on Chios, an Aegean island within sight of the Turkish coast. He was raised in several Greek mainland cities as his father, a lawyer and civil servant, moved to different jobs.
His early interest in music was influenced by the chants of the Orthodox Liturgy and the folk rhythms of the bouzouki, the mandolin-like instrument featured in the “syrtaki” dance made famous by Anthony Quinn in “Zorba the Greek” (1964).
During the Nazi-led occupation of Greece, Mr. Theodorakis joined a resistance faction, then took sides with the losing pro-Communist forces during the Greek civil war that followed. He was captured by the British-backed nationalists and sent to the rocky prison island of Makronisos.
There, he was tortured and abused, leaving him with a broken leg that healed poorly and advanced tuberculosis that plagued him for many years.
The experience on Makronisos forever shaped his views against right-wing rule and infused his music with a sense of revolutionary and underdog pathos. Among his overtly political works are hymns for Socialists in Venezuela and France — where Mr. Theodorakis studied at the prestigious Conservatoire de Paris in the 1950s.
In France, he began to define his musical voice with several ballets while exploring the intersection of political activism and his passion for Greek music and literature.
Yet Mr. Theodorakis also showed a touch for the sublime, with intricate symphonies and hypnotic hymns. He delved deeply into his love of traditional Greek compositions and the language. Among Mr. Theodorakis’s prominent collaborators was future Nobel laureate Odysseus Elytis, whose 1959 epic verse “Axion Esti” was the basis for an oratorio by Mr. Theodorakis the next year.
After returning to Greece from Paris in 1961, Mr. Theodorakis stepped directly into politics by forming an influential youth group, in honor of the slain activist Lambrakis, and getting elected to Parliament in 1964.
At the same time, he was cementing his reputation at the vanguard of a new blend of traditional Greek folk music and the 1960s language of political rebellion. The sound was innovative but shared the same aims as such contemporaries as Pete Seeger and Joan Baez in the United States.
In 1965, Mr. Theodorakis wrote the music for the cantata “Mauthausen,” by Greek playwright Iakovos Kambanelis, a survivor of the Nazis’ Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp.
In his periodical Journal of Resistance, Mr. Theodorakis described his concept of musical inspiration as first “aesthetic joy” that morphs “into moral strength, and then into ideological weight and political action.”
His left-leaning views angered the rising forces of archconservatives, backed by Greece’s then-King Constantine, who censored some of Mr. Theodorakis’s work and blacklisted him from appearances.
The U.S.-supported military seized power in 1967, and the so-called ruling colonels banned Mr. Theodorakis’s music. He found a castoff military uniform, he said, to use as a disguise when he walked the streets.
He was later jailed but freed after five months amid appeals from an international coalition that included composer-conductor Leonard Bernstein and playwright Arthur Miller. Mr. Theodorakis left for Paris aboard a plane owned by tycoon Aristotle Onassis. Mr. Theodorakis was then joined by his wife and their children, Margarita and Giorgos.
While imprisoned in Greece and in exile, he wrote more than 30 songs, many lamenting Greece’s loss of democracy, such as a cycle of “Songs of a Bitter Land,” and became a leading voice for the restoration of democracy.
After the junta’s fall, Mr. Theodorakis returned to his homeland to great welcome and acclaim. He took a musical victory lap, performing concerts all over the country. But with a younger generation wanting to make its own mark, his popularity dimmed and he became sidelined by a newly invigorated left.
His politics took an unexpected turn in the late 1980s after a falling-out with Greece’s Socialist party, accusing it of promoting divisions rather than unity. In what he considered a gesture of national unity, he became a minister without a portfolio in the conservative New Democracy government of Prime Minister Constantine Mitsotakis from 1990 to 1992. His actions horrified his old friends and followers; Mercouri told a French journalist that Mr. Theodorakis had become “grotesque” and “pitiful.”
His union with New Democracy was short-lived. When a left-leaning party took control in 1993, he was named a music director of state broadcaster ERT, which had banned his works during the junta years.
In his later years, he wrote three ambitious operas based on ancient Greek tragedies: “Medea,” “Antigone” and “Lysistrata,” which debuted in Athens in 2002.
Those years included a flood of honors and awards, including an international music prize from UNESCO. In 2010, Mr. Theodorakis founded the group Spitha (Spark), which sought to help Greece navigate its economic meltdown.
“I am a song of my times,” Mr. Theodorakis told the Chicago Tribune. “I wasn’t living in Vienna, like Mozart or Beethoven. In my circumstances, it was impossible to be indifferent.”
