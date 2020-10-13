Luck or chance seemed to play a part in both incidents in another way. Both houses were occupied when the trees fell. But the occupants escaped injury, officials said.

The tree that fell in Takoma Park came down on a house in the 600 block of Elm Avenue, said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

AD

It might have been an unusual coincidence for the fallen Elm Avenue tree to be an elm tree. It was not an elm tree, but an oak.

AD

No one was injured when it came down, Piringer said. He said the occupants of the house it fell on were inside but they got out safely.

Hours after the Elm Avenue incident, a large tree fell onto a house in the 9400 block of Crosby Road, in Silver Spring, Piringer said. Again residents got out without injury.

The block of Crosby Road where the tree fell is in a part of Silver Spring that carries a tree-related name. The section is called Woodside Forest.

The block of Crosby Road where the tree fell runs between two streets named for trees. One is Red Oak Drive and the other is Pin Oak Drive.