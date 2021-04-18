Sixty decibels is a typical conversational level, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The ordinance allows for slightly higher decibels levels during the day than late at night, as well as slightly higher levels south of 12th Street, where more people are concentrated and the ambient noise is higher.
The proposed ordinance is based on research conducted by an outside firm.
The Daily Times in Salisbury reports that the town has been trying for decades to tamp down excess noise from street performers and others.
