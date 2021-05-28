Though everyone in town is happy about the prospect of a robust summer, the acute worker shortage is worrying. “Help wanted” signs have replaced all of the “masks required” signs. Moore said Seacrets, which has a capacity of 4,630, hasn’t been able to fully open because there aren’t enough staff members. And Carozza said a number of restaurants and businesses have had to limit their hours because they don’t have enough workers to stay open as long as they would like.