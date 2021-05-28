The pop-up vaccination clinic at the bar’s entrance marked the kickoff of Maryland’s GoVax summer tour, which will deploy clinics all over the state to reach residents who haven’t had the time or the inclination to get the vaccine — or are otherwise reluctant. Take the shot to the people, the thinking goes, instead of waiting for the people to search out the shot.
As the unofficial launch of summer begins with Memorial Day weekend, there was no better place to take shots to the people than Maryland’s No. 1 summer tourist destination, which was already filling up with holiday visitors by late Friday morning. Local officials say they are expecting perhaps the busiest season in history.
As clusters of customers approached the massive Seacrets complex (it’s actually 18 bars) in groups of three and five and 10, state health officials acted as vaccine barkers.
“Everyone vaccinated?”
“Anyone need a shot?”
“Just takes a few minutes. Right over here.”
Most of the arrivals, maskless and smiling, pointed to their arms and replied cheerfully that they were already vaccinated. But there were some takers.
“The numbers in Maryland are so low so it’s not a big deal, but I wanted to be responsible,” said Brent Wilhoite, 43, who works as a bartender in Ocean City and decided to get vaccinated at Seacrets. “It’s one less thing I have to worry about this summer.”
Coronavirus case numbers have been declining rapidly in Maryland, Virginia and the District since vaccinations became widely available in April. All three jurisdictions have largely lifted masking and other restrictions — though leaders advise those who are not vaccinated to continue to cover their faces and avoid close contact with others. Across the region, officials are seeking out creative ways to encourage more people to get inoculated.
Just before receiving his shot, Wilhoite got a congratulatory handshake from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who was at the bar to promote the state’s vaccination effort. The difference now from where the state was a year ago is huge, Hogan said in an interview outside of Seacrets.
“Last summer, we were in the heart of this thing, where our hospitals were overflowing, many people were dying every single day. And really, at that point, nobody knew how to get it under control,” Hogan said. “We didn’t know where the end was. Nobody thought it would last this long. But now it’s such a hopeful feeling.”
By the end of the weekend, Hogan said, state officials expect 70 percent of the state’s adult population will have received at least one shot, including 90 percent of the population over 65.
Some Ocean City workers and visitors said they still need to be convinced whether the vaccine is necessary.
“It’s not really on my radar of worries,” said Kristina Bartelt, 22, who works as a waitress at Hammerheads, a bar and restaurant on the boardwalk. “I feel like I’m not really going to get [vaccinated] unless I have to.”
Deandre Hariot, 26, who was visiting for the weekend from Philadelphia, was not ready for the shot either.
“Needles aren’t my thing,” he said, smiling. Hariot says he wears a mask indoors and stays socially distant, but that’s as far as he’s going for now. “I want to wait and see what it does to people before I feel comfortable getting vaccinated.”
Hariot’s girlfriend, Maya McClarin, 23, is vaccinated, and she laughed as she held his hand. “I think he’s going to get the shot,” she said.
For those still on the vaccine fence, Hogan offered both plea and warning.
“These vaccines are very safe. They’re very effective,” he said. “We’ve done over 6 million of them in the state, and that’s why our health metrics are so good. There’s nothing to be afraid of, and it’s really the only way you can keep safe. Because even though our health metrics are great . . . there’s dangerous variants floating around the world that are in our state.”
“If you’re vaccinated, you should feel completely comfortable,” he said. “If you’re not, you’re still in danger.”
After a difficult summer in 2020 marked by anxiety and fear over the pandemic, Ocean City business owners and officials are expecting a big rebound. The success of the vaccination campaign is a major factor in returning to something approaching pre-pandemic normal.
“To think, a year ago, we were shut down and our meetings with business owners were about how we’re going to be able to open and survive,” said state Sen. Mary Beth Carozza (R), whose district includes Ocean City and who joined Hogan at the clinic. “And now a year later, [we are] at this point with a vaccine and without masks . . . and expecting to have one of the most booming summers in history.”
“It’s night and day,” said Leighton Moore, who owns Seacrets. “Last year at this time, we were pessimistic, scared, cautious, worried, every bad thing you can think of. This year, the only thing we have to be concerned about is the lack of help.”
Though everyone in town is happy about the prospect of a robust summer, the acute worker shortage is worrying.
“Help wanted” signs have replaced all of the “masks required” signs. Moore said Seacrets, which has a capacity of 4,630, hasn’t been able to fully open because there aren’t enough staff members. And Carozza said a number of restaurants and businesses have had to limit their hours because they don’t have enough workers to stay open as long as they would like.
Carozza said she and others in the state have been reaching out to all corners to attract full- and part-time workers to Ocean City this summer, including senior citizens and high school students. The city is also offering incentives, including housing, to bring more workers to town.
There is certainly no shortage of visitors. Despite the forecast for a rainy weekend, revelers poured into Ocean City all day Friday. The boardwalk bustled, and Coastal Highway, the city’s main drag, was crowded with cars.
Larry and Brenda Mathias, of Hockessin, Del., came for the weekend to celebrate their 23rd anniversary and 31 years together. They are both vaccinated and still being careful. But it felt good, Larry Mathias said, “to be getting back to normal or at least being relaxed.”
Ram Mulagura, of Rockville, arrived Friday morning with his family for a stay at the beach. They’re all vaccinated and ready for a break from a year of stress.
“It’s so relaxing to be here,” said Mulagara, 45, as he unloaded his minivan. And if the rain arrived as scheduled, no problem.
“We’re here for a week,” Mulagara said, “so we’re not worried.”
Some were visiting Ocean City for the first time. For Matthew Doyle, 26, of Altoona, Pa., it was also the first time he had seen the ocean. His reaction: “It was breathtaking.”
Some things never change.