On Sunday there wasn’t. It seemed blue everywhere we looked. Blue above our heads. Blue to the horizon.

In Washington, it permitted us in a flight of fancy to identify with the West of “Home on the Range,” a place where “the skies are not cloudy all day.”

The National Weather Service graded Sunday at zero on the cloud-cover scale. When had we last had such a day? On Friday. Friday was D.C.’s first essentially cloudless day since November. And Sunday was only the second.

Saturday, in truth, had more clouds. But not too many. And the distinction seemed overwhelmed by the almost-identical chill of each morning and the greater comfort of each afternoon.

On each of the three mornings, the mercury fell below freezing. Friday’s low was 28, Saturday’s 29, and Sunday’s was again 28.

On each afternoon, the mercury climbed into the 40s. Friday’s high was 44, Saturday’s 49, and Sunday’s 48.

The days also seemed well matched in breeziness. Peak winds ranged from Friday’s 25 mph to Sunday’s 21.