County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the teen started on the Sandy Landing side in Virginia but about halfway through, the current pulled the teen under.
Piringer said the teen’s friends attempted to help him but the lifeguards jumped into action when they saw the commotion from the Maryland side.
The teen was in stable condition Sunday night.
Piringer said swimming in that area of the Potomac River is prohibited because the “currents are very strong.”
He said there was a drowning at almost that exact spot earlier this year.
