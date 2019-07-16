COLESVILLE, Md. — Maryland authorities are crediting an off-duty police officer with kicking in a front door and saving two people from a burning home.

News outlets report a police officer was off-the-clock when he rescued two people from the Colesville, Maryland, house Tuesday morning as he saw flames engulf the home while getting into his car.

The officer was joined by Lt. Wesley Owens, an off-duty firefighter who said he spotted the smoke while driving to work and came back to help. Owens told WWBT the officer reported the fire and rushed into the house, helping a woman and a man out.

Outlets say firefighters were able to distinguish the blaze and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

