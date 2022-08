Firefighters were called to a motor vehicle incident on Jamestown Road near the intersection of Bayberry Lane around 3:45 p.m., Williamsburg fire officials said in a statement. A Chevy Malibu was traveling northeast on Jamestown Road when a branch fell on the car, officials said. The driver, Hakeem A. Conway, 42, of Williamsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.