UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say a police officer is facing assault and misconduct charges after he was accused of punching a handcuffed man.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced the indictment on Thursday of county police Cpl. Stephen Downey for second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

When Downey responded to a call at a Temple Hills CVS in October, Braveboy says Downey repeatedly punched a handcuffed man in the face while he was belted into the front seat of a cruiser.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski says Downey was suspended with pay after the incident was reported by Downey’s fellow officers. He says Downey is white and the man who was allegedly punched is black.

Downey couldn’t be reached for comment and it’s not clear if he has an attorney.

