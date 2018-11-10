MARYLAND

Officer alleged to have proposed cash bribes

An officer has been suspended from the Prince George’s County Police Department after allegations that the officer demanded cash in exchange for leniency during a traffic stop.

Two separate incidents were reported Friday in which a uniformed on-duty officer asked for money and did not issue traffic citations after being given money, according to the police chief.

“I find this extraordinarily disturbing. … If proved true, this is quite simply a crime,” Chief Henry P. Stawinski III said in a news conference Saturday.

The case will be reviewed by the Office of the State’s Attorney of Prince George’s County.

Stawinski issued an appeal for people who are aware of or have experienced such treatment to call 301-772-4795.

— Susan Svrluga

Wreck leaves 2 dead

in Montgomery County

Two people were killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries after a wreck Saturday morning in Montgomery County involving a Toyota Corolla and a Peapod delivery truck, police said.

The truck, a Freightliner MT45, had been traveling south on New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring about 5:40 a.m. The driver of the 1997 Corolla was making a left turn onto Northampton Drive when the crash occurred, according to police.

The driver of the Corolla died at the scene, police said. He had been traveling with two passengers — a woman, who was taken to a hospital, where she died, and a man who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver was not injured.

Police said they would release the names of the deceased after notifying the relatives.

— Dan Morse

VIRGINIA

Lawyer seeks removal of Confederate portrait

A defense lawyer in Virginia made arguments seeking the removal of a portrait of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee for his African American client’s upcoming murder trial.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that defense attorney Douglas Ramseur argued before a Louisa County judge Thursday that his client should not be tried in the courtroom unless the painting is taken down. A motion over the portrait was filed in October. The trial is scheduled for May.

Darcel Nathaniel Murphy is charged with the 2016 killing of another black man.

Ramseur argued the painting was meant to venerate Confederates who fought to uphold white supremacy and could have a prejudicial effect.

— Associated Press