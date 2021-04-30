There will inevitably be people who want to defend the officer who pulled the man’s hair. The truth is that he may have a stellar record — or he may have a concerning one. All I can tell you is what the examiner, who was given the chance to review all the evidence before making a decision, wrote in that report. It doesn’t list the officer’s name, but it describes him as saying he pulled the man’s hair unintentionally, thinking it was his jacket collar or shirt.