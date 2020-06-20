About an hour later, as police were preparing the enter the building, an armed man was spotted outside the building and taken into custody.
Police say 38-year-old Riley O’Shaughnessey of Richmond is an officer with the police department at Richmond International Airport outside the city.
The trespassing charge is a misdemeanor. No weapons charges were filed because he was carrying the gun lawfully, police said.
The Lee statue has been a rallying point for protesters and the scene of sometimes violent clashes. State plans to remove the statue are on hold because of an injunction barring removal while legal efforts to preserve the statue are underway.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.