Police department officials have declined to identify the officer. An internal investigation recommended the detective be fired. But he requested a proceeding to review that recommendation. It will be reviewed by a panel of three police officers of varying ranks.
An internal investigation was launched after the man who was stopped filed a lawsuit in July against the department. Daniel Jarrells claimed he was stopped without reason by non-uniformed officers in an unmarked vehicle. He said the incident escalated before he was pinned.
Police Chief Amal Awad declined to comment on the investigation or the hearing.
Jarrells lawsuit was filed two months after George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody. Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.
