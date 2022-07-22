Officer gets 1 year in jail after arrest that paralyzed man

UPPER MARLBORO, Md — A Maryland police officer was sentenced to one year in jail followed by three years probation on Thursday for his actions during a 2019 traffic stop that left a man paralyzed from the neck down.
Attorney Malcolm Ruff, who is representing Demonte Ward-Blake’s family in a federal civil lawsuit against Strong and the county, told Cotton that Ward-Blake was a gregarious 24-year-old before the traffic stop, but his paralysis caused agonizing pain. Ward-Blake died last year after an unrelated shooting.
Cotton denied Strong’s attorney’s requests to defer detention during his appeal and for home detention.
During the stop for expired tags, Ward-Blake complied with commands, but berated officers, according to videos and testimony. Strong arrested Ward-Blake for disorderly conduct and prosecutors argued that Strong slammed Ward-Blake into the concrete. But defense attorneys said the men fell during a struggle and Ward-Blake’s paralysis was the result of a tragic accident.
Strong’s police powers remain suspended until the department completes its own investigation.