VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia police chief says one of his officers accidentally shot a person inside a home while firing at an armed suspect on the street.

News outlets cite a release from Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera, who says both people suffered non-life-threatening wounds on Sunday.

Cervera’s statement says officers responding to gunfire attempted to verbally de-escalate the situation with the armed suspect before ultimately shooting him. Police later learned that someone in a nearby home had also been shot.

That person has since been released from the hospital. Police haven’t provided an update on the suspect’s condition. Neither man has been publicly identified.

Cervera apologized for not releasing information sooner. The shooting is under investigation.

