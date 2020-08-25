An occupant exited the vehicle and again began shooting at approaching officers, according to the agency. At least one officer returned fire before the car drove away, officials said.
Police said one officer was taken to a hospital “as a precautionary measure,” but did not comment further on the officer’s condition.
It was unclear whether the suspect or the officer were struck by gunfire.
Police were continuing to investigate.
