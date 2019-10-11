GREENBELT, Md. — A correctional officer has pleaded guilty to a charge that she accepted bribes in exchange for smuggling drugs, tobacco, cellphones and other contraband into a Maryland state prison.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office says in a news release that 41-year-old Janel Griffin, of Baltimore, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentences her at a hearing set for Feb. 6.

Griffin pleaded guilty on Friday to a federal racketeering charge. Hur’s office says she smuggled contraband into Maryland Correctional Institute at Jessup for at least one inmate at the medium-security prison in Anne Arundel County.

Hur’s office says that inmate, 29-year-old Corey Alston, pleaded guilty to a racketeering charge on Sept. 18 and also awaits sentencing next year.

