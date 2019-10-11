Griffin pleaded guilty on Friday to a federal racketeering charge. Hur’s office says she smuggled contraband into Maryland Correctional Institute at Jessup for at least one inmate at the medium-security prison in Anne Arundel County.
Hur’s office says that inmate, 29-year-old Corey Alston, pleaded guilty to a racketeering charge on Sept. 18 and also awaits sentencing next year.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD