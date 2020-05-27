The officer followed behind the suspect on foot before the suspect turned around and shot him, Harrison said, according to the Baltimore Sun.
Harrison said police also have “good information” to believe that the suspect carjacked a Toyota Camry that had a passenger to flee the scene after the shooting. Authorities did not provide additional details on the alleged carjacking.
The bullet grazed the side of the officer’s abdomen but did not harm any of his organs, Harrison said. The wounded officer is in “good spirits,” and there is a “good report” about his condition from a shock trauma surgeon that’s treating the officer, Harrison said. The Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police said in a tweet that its president, Mike Mancuso, reports the officer is alert and talking.
A heavy police presence could be seen in the area after the shooting and streets were blocked off by police cars with lights flashing. Harrison said police are investigating if the suspect carjacked a second vehicle. He asked anyone with information about the shooting to call police. There are no suspects in custody.
