Chief Edwin Roessler issued a statement Tuesday saying one of his officers temporarily detained an individual involved in a Sept. 21 traffic accident and who had no driver’s license after learning he was wanted by ICE.
Roessler says ICE released the driver after fitting him with an ankle monitor, and the officer has been relieved of law enforcement duties while an investigation is conducted.
