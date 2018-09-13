EDGEWATER, Md. — Four students have received juvenile citations for a fight at a Maryland high school during which a student resource officer used pepper spray.

Citing an Anne Arundel police release, The Capital reports two officers and South River High School administrators found three boys assaulting a fourth inside a men’s restroom Wednesday.

The adults told the students to stop, and a struggle ensued during which one officer used the department-issued pepper spray.

One of the suspects was hit by the spray. Police say a female student ran into the bathroom to interfere with the officers’ attempt to handle the situation. She and the male student hit by the spray were taken to the hospital for decontamination.

Anne Arundel County Schools spokesman Bob Mosier says five students went to the nurse’s office.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

