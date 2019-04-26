THE DISTRICT

Officer who detained

9-year-old suspended

A D.C. police officer who was recorded on video detaining a 9-year-old boy and handcuffing him on a street in Columbia Heights on Monday has been suspended, the department’s chief spokesman said.

Officials had previously said the officer, who joined the force in May 2016, was under internal investigation. The spokesman said the review of the incident has not yet concluded.

A bystander recorded the officer, whose name has not been disclosed, running after the child and grabbing for the boy’s jacket at 14th and Girard streets in Northwest. The boy fell, but it is unclear on the video if the officer grabbed him or the boy fell on his own. The officer is then seen walking the youth to a patrol car, holding the boy’s hands. In the video clip, the boy can be seen squirming as he is moved and the officer starts to handcuff him.

The boy was not charged with a crime and officers turned him over to his mother at the scene.

The department’s chief spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck, said Friday the officer has been placed on what is called “noncontact status,” which means he is not allowed to interact with the public and has been stripped of his weapon and arrest powers until an internal investigation is complete.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man found guilty of murder in carjacking

A man arrested in the slaying of a 68-year-old man during a carjacking at a gas station was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday, according to prosecutors.

Demarko Wheeler, 23, of Southeast Washington, was also convicted of armed carjacking and other related charges in the 2016 fatal shooting of Alonzo Jackson, the office of the State’s Attorney of Prince George’s County said Friday.

Jackson was pumping gas on the morning of July 20, 2016, when Wheeler shot him and tried to steal his 2015 Dodge Charger, prosecutors and police said. After getting in the car, Wheeler realized the key was not inside. He stood over Jackson with a gun and demanded the key, prosecutors said.

Jackson, a former Marine, had just finished taking his wife to work that day and was filling up at a station on Marlboro Pike in preparation to take his best friend to a medical appointment, Jackson’s family said at a vigil two years ago.

A jury deliberated for less than an hour before returning a verdict in the four-day trial, prosecutors said.

Wheeler’s sentencing is scheduled for July 23. He faces the possibility of life in prison.

— Lynh Bui

