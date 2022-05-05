Officials: Police officers fatally shot man with knives

Placeholder while article actions load

Baltimore County police officers responded to a home on Boundbrook Way in Essex around 4 p.m. on Wednesday after a 911 caller reporting a physical domestic disturbance said a man was throwing items at a family member, the Independent Investigations Division of the Attorney General’s Office said in a news release.

While officers spoke to the man inside the home, he picked up two knives and didn’t comply with officers’ commands to drop them, officials said. When the man moved quickly towards officers with the knives, officials said one officer deployed a stun gun and two officers discharged firearms, striking the man. He died on the scene. No one else was injured.