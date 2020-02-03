More than 50 poultry and other animals were also seized, the sheriff’s office said. The agency didn’t specify how many animals were dead but said a deceased dog was transferred to the Fauquier Health Department Agriculture Laboratory for a necropsy.
Animal control officials in Baltimore County, Maryland, initially contacted Fauquier County Animal Control when a caller reported that a dog showing signs of “prolonged neglect” had been left unclaimed at a veterinary clinic in Maryland, news outlets reported.
Irina Barrett, 41, of Broad Run was charged with felony cruelty to animals resulting in death and misdemeanor neglect of companion animals, the sheriff’s office confirmed.
The dogs were taken to a local animal shelter for care.
