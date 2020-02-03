BROAD RUN, Va. — Animal Control officers in Virginia seized more than 70 neglected animals and at least one dead dog from a home they suspect was operating as a puppy mill, a county sheriff’s office announced.

Deputies were searching a home near Broad Run during an animal cruelty investigation when they discovered the dogs, mostly Doberman pinschers and French bull dogs, in various stages of neglect, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement last week. The dogs were being kept in inadequate conditions, and without access to food and water, the agency said.