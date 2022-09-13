Officers won't be charged in man's death after stun gun used

FREDERICK, Md. — Five western Maryland police officers won’t face charges in a Virginia man’s death that occurred days after officers shocked him with a stun gun during an altercation, officials announced Monday.

Frederick Police said Daniel Michael Holley, 23, died at a hospital on Nov. 14, two days after officers used a stun gun to subdue him, news outlets reported. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still trying to determine the exact cause of Holley’s death, but the report rules out the officers’ actions as a cause, officials said.