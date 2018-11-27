MYERSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland official says one inmate is dead and three others are injured after a crash along Interstate 70.

Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesman Gerard Shields said by telephone that a tractor trailer hit an inmate road crew’s van on westbound I-70 near Myersville on Tuesday morning. Shields did not know whether the crew was outside the van at the time.

Westbound lanes are closed and transportation officials warn motorists to expect delays in the area.

Maryland State Police say the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.