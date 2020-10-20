“There was a mother screaming for her daughter,” Swaby said. “I got the daughter out, assisted with getting the woman who was pinned out, and convinced the driver to crawl across the door, and open the passenger door and I pulled her out.”
Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesperson Eddi Berry said there were no significant injuries.
“When you go to work, it’s a Monday, prepping for my day, I would never expect that something like this to happen and I think it was a miracle that nobody was seriously injured,” said Renee Ferrucci, the general manager of the store.
It is not clear what caused the accident.
