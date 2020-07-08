According to the newspaper, the incident occurred after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in a housing unit where inmates who have received infractions for not following the jail’s rules are kept. Inmates on the first level flooded their cells by clogging toilets, and one man broke a sprinkler head, Walz said.
The man who broke the sprinkler head was taken out of his cell so he could shower. Walz said the man turned around, grabbed pepper spray from the jail supervisor and used it on the officers. After the second officer fell, the man lay down and waited for officers to get there, officials said.
No charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon, and Walz said an investigation is continuing.
