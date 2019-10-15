Jannetta says foul play and crowding weren’t factors.
Metro says power was cut to the station while emergency responders helped the man. Some trains were halted, while Green Lines trains headed in opposite directions were forced to share a single track. Full service was restored about an hour later.
An investigation is ongoing.
