WASHINGTON, D.C. — The commissioner of the Virginia Department of Transportation says it cost about $1 million per hour for the agency to respond to this week’s snowstorm in northern Virginia.

WTOP-FM reported Thursday that Commissioner Stephen Brich says the agency had about $55 million left in its original budget before the storm. The total cost is unclear.

Heavy snow hit the Washington, D.C., area Wednesday, with some spots accumulating more than five inches of snow before noon. Most of the snow later turned to sleet, ice and rain. The weather caused some area schools to close and forced some mass transit agencies to change or cancel services.

Several National Weather Service winter storm warnings and advisories issued for the District and nearby areas in Virginia and Maryland were later extended until Thursday.

