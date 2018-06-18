BOONSBORO, Md. — An emergency-services official in western Maryland says there’s no excuse for a 16-minute time lapse responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun in a preschool parking lot.

It took 16 minutes for a Boonsboro police officer to respond to Mt. Nebo Christian Preschool May 30, even though the police department is less than a mile away.

No one was injured, and there was no threat to the school.

But Washington County Director of Emergency Services R. David Hays told the Herald-Mail that staff have been reminded to respond more urgently in such situations. More than 200 children were there at the time.

The man was seen walking across the parking lot with a long gun to a neighboring house, where he left the gun and drove away.

